Mallory (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Falcons in Berlin.

Mallory has been a regular on the Colts' inactive list, having suited up for just one game all season (Week 5 against the Raiders) and playing five total snaps in that contest. He'll continue to be in street clothes on game days so long as the Colts' top three tight ends -- Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree -- are all available.