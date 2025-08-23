Ekeler won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Baltimore, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Ekeler and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt are the two running backs on Washington's list of players that won't participate. It's a sign they'll share work come Week 1 against the Giants, although there's also talk of Chris Rodriguez having a role, which might include short-yardage carries. The Commanders traded Brian Robinson to San Francisco for a sixth-round pick Friday, showing confidence in some combination of Ekeler, Croskey-Merritt, Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols to form a committee. Ekeler's receiving skills make his role the most secure, although he's on the downside of his career and has fumbled 18 times (including playoffs) in 63 games over the past four season.