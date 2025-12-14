Rodriguez, who is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Giants due to a groin injury, plans to determine in pre-game warmups if he's able to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rodriguez managed a pair of limited practices to end the week, but he remains very iffy for Sunday's matchup. Fantasy managers who roster Rodriguez should plan to check in around 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET start time to learn whether the third-year running back is going to be able to give it a shot. If Rodriguez ends up sitting out the contest, Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols will likely take on the bulk of Washington's RB reps.