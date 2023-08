Barton didn't participate in Friday's practice due to a hip flexor injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Selected No. 88 overall by the Seahawks in the 2019 Draft, Barton inked a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Washington earlier in the offseason. He's missed just one game in his pro career and played a career-high 895 defensive snaps for Seattle last season while also being a fixture on special teams.