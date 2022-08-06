Turner will not participate in Saturday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
The 2022 fifth-round pick evidently suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's practice. While the injury isn't expected to be serious, Turner had been benefitting from the absence of expected starter Logan Thomas (knee) who continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered back in December. Any missed practice time likely will give opportunities to the likes of Sammis Reyes, Curtis Hodges and Armani Rogers who are all competing with Turner for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster.