Samuel caught one of two targets for 10 yards and rushed twice for 18 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Texans.

Samuel's fantasy day was salvaged by a 10-yard rushing score that came early in the second quarter of Sunday's victory in Houston. Otherwise, the versatile 26-year-old has been limited to a combined 14 targets across Washington's last four contests, though he's somewhat made up for the lack of passing-game looks with nine carries in that same stretch. Samuel also played a season-low 40 offensive snaps Sunday, but the Week 12 matchup versus the Falcons contains upside for all Commanders' offensive players.