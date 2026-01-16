Buffalo activated Samuel (elbow) from injured reserve Friday.

Samuel remains listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Broncos, but his activation would seem to indicate Samuel will be ready to play. With Joshua Palmer (ankle) placed on injured reserve last week and both Gabe Davis (knee) and Tyrell Shavers (knee) lost to season-ending injuries last Sunday against the Jaguars, Samuel's return will be big news for the Bills. If cleared to play, Samuel will slide into the wideout mix alongside Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman.