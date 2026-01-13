The Bills designated Samuel (elbow/neck) for return to practice Tuesday.

Samuel is scheduled to practice Tuesday in some fashion for the first time since Week 11, after he had missed each of the Bills' last eight games while nursing a pair of injuries. Given the length of his layoff, Samuel will likely need to advance to full participation in practice by Thursday in order to have a realistic shot of being activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game in Denver. If available this weekend, Samuel could be called upon to play meaningful snaps at receiver right off the bat after Tyrell Shavers exited with a knee injury and Gabe Davis (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear in this past Sunday's 27-24 win over the Jaguars in the wild-card round.