Samuel (elbow) was a full participant during Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Samuel has been sidelined for the Bills' last eight games (including Sunday's wild-card win against the Jaguars) due to an elbow injury. His full participation in his return to practice Tuesday is an encouraging sign and puts Samuel on track to being activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's AFC divisional-round game against the Broncos. The return would be timely, given that both Tyrell Shaves and Gabe Davis tore their ACLs against Jacksonville.