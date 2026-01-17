Samuel (elbow) is active for Saturday's divisional-round game at Denver, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Samuel thus will be available to Buffalo's offense for the first time since Week 11 after a lengthy IR stint, and the timing of his activation couldn't have come at a better time after all of Joshua Palmer (ankle), Tyrell Shavers (knee) and Gabe Davis (knee) landed on injured reserve in the past week. Along with Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks, Keon Coleman and Mecole Hardman, Samuel will be one of the options at wide receiver available to QB Josh Allen, but he did muster just a 7-81-1 line on nine targets in six appearances earlier this season.