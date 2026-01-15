Samuel (elbow) will practice in full Thursday and will be listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Broncos, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

The 29-year-old from Ohio State has missed the Bills' last eight games due to an elbow injury, but following a week of full practice sessions, he's got a chance to return for the divisional round. Across six appearances this season, Samuel has caught seven of nine targets for 81 yards and a touchdown while also accumulating 223 kick return yards. If Samuel is added to Buffalo's active roster in time to play Saturday, he'll likely operate as one of the team's top wideouts, as Joshua Palmer (ankle), Tyrell Shavers (knee) and Gabe Davis (knee) are all on IR.