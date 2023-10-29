Samuel suffered a toe injury during Sunday's game versus the Eagles and is questionable to return.
Samuel dealt with a foot issue during Week 8 prep and now is tending to a more specific concern in that area of the body. At the time of his departure early in the fourth quarter, he had hauled in all four targets for 22 yards.
