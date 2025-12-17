Goldman (concussion) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Goldman suffered a concussion in Sunday's win over the Giants and appears to still be having symptoms. In order for him to suit up against the Eagles on Saturday, he'll need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and presumably return to practice in some capacity. If Goldman can't play in Week 16, Jer'Zhan Newton is among those who could see an uptick in defensive snaps.