Commanders' Eddie Goldman: Questionable with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldman (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.
Goldman was a full participant at practice both Thursday and Friday, but he still has to clear league concussion protocol to be eligible to play in Week 10. If he can't do so by Sunday, veteran Sheldon Day would figure to see an increased snap count on the defensive line.
