default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Goldman (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

Goldman was a full participant at practice both Thursday and Friday, but he still has to clear league concussion protocol to be eligible to play in Week 10. If he can't do so by Sunday, veteran Sheldon Day would figure to see an increased snap count on the defensive line.

More News