Commanders' Eddie Goldman: Possible concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goldman is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants.
Goldman took a hit to the head during the second half of Sunday's game. Jer'Zhan Newton and Sheldon Day should see a small uptick in defensive snaps for as long as Goldman is out of the game.
