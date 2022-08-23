Dotson is in position for a near-every-down role to start the season, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic.

The Commanders played their starters for chunks of the first two preseason games, and it was consistently Dotson running alongside Terry McLaurin, with Curtis Samuel then coming on as the third receiver. OC Scott Turner uses three-wide formations a lot anyway -- and may do so even more this year given the state of the team's TE depth -- but every little bit helps in an offense with shaky QB play. Dotson should run plenty of routes, if nothing else, when the Commanders open their season against the Jaguars on Sun., Sept. 11.