Daniels (elbow) suffered a dislocated left elbow but isn't dealing with a fracture, head coach Dan Quinn revealed after Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Cowboys, Tashan Reed of the Washington Post reports.

Daniels' injury is to the same left elbow that he dislocated in Week 9 of the 2025 season, which sidelined him for the next three games. He was hurt on the final play of the first half during Sunday's loss to Dallas and promptly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Daniels' arm bent at an awkward angle as he tried to brace himself while falling. Marcus Mariota threw for 111 yards and a touchdown after Daniels' exit, and Mariota is likely to start for the Commanders in Week 3 against the Seahawks.