Daniels (elbow) is expected to return to action for the Commanders in "three weeks or sooner," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had already noted Friday that Daniels wasn't in consideration for a stint on injured reserve, but Rapoport's report offers a clearer timeline for the third-year quarterback's return to the lineup. Marcus Mariota will start Sunday's game against the Seahawks and will most likely continue to direct the Commanders offense in Week 4 versus the Colts, but Daniels could be a realistic candidate to rejoin the lineup thereafter. Rapoport notes that whenever he returns, Daniels will wear a brace to protect the dislocated elbow on his left (non-throwing) arm.