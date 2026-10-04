Daniels (elbow) will be a full participant in practice for Week 5 prep with the aim to play against the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 11, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

Daniels has missed the Commanders' last two games, including Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Colts in London, due to a dislocated left elbow that he sustained against the Cowboys in Week 2. It appears the third-year quarterback is trending toward playing in Week 5, and there is an added push to get Daniels back under center after Marcus Mariota aggravated a right knee injury during Sunday's game, resulting in rookie seventh-rounder Athan Kaliakmanis being inserted into the game.