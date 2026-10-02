Daniels (elbow), per head coach Dan Quinn, was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts in London, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Daniels was able to practice on a limited basis this week -- "a huge step," Quinn said also via Jhabvala -- but the Commanders will sideline him for a second straight contest and give Marcus Mariota another start. It's unclear exactly how close Daniels is to returning to the field, but the door is seemingly open for him to get back out there in Week 5 against the Giants.