Daniels (elbow) remained limited at practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Daniels has been limited both Wednesday and Thursday as the Commanders prepare to face the Colts in London on Sunday. The 2024 second overall pick said he believes he will be able to play through the injury to his non-throwing elbow while wearing a brace, though surgery could be an option after the season. Marcus Mariota, who led the Commanders to a Week 3 upset win over the Seahawks in Daniels' absence, remains in the mix to start against the Colts as well.