Daniels (knee) said he felt no discomfort during a limited practice Wednesday, but he still isn't sure if team doctors will clear him for Sunday's game at Atlanta, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.

The gist of Daniels' media session was that he thinks he's healthy enough to play but isn't sure if the doctors will let him. He also said he'll defer to medical staff on the potential use of a knee brace, having never tried/needed one before. The Commanders could hardly be blamed for a cautious approach this early in the season, especially after backup QB Marcus Mariota played well again last week, but it does sound like Daniels wants to play and thinks he can do so.