Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Daniels (knee) won't practice Wednesday but "had a good rehab session today and threw out on the field," Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Daniels is considered day-to-day after suffering a knee sprain during last Thursday's loss to the Packers. He now has two chances left to upgrade to at least limited practice activity before being tagged with a tentative injury designation for Sunday's home matchup against the Raiders. Backup Marcus Mariota will step up under center in the event that Daniels isn't cleared to suit up Week 3.