Head coach Dan Quinn said that Daniels (elbow) will join the team in London and practice in some form this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Daniels remains far from certain to play Sunday, but his ability to practice in any capacity indicates that he's displayed some progress in his recovery from the dislocated left elbow he sustained Sept. 20. In this past Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Marcus Mariota stepped in as the Commanders' starting quarterback and performed admirably in Daniels' stead, throwing for three touchdowns in a 33-31 upset win. Unless Daniels is fully cleared to take most of the first-team reps in practice this week, Mariota still looks like the favorite to start against the Colts.