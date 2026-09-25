Commanders GM Adam Peters, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, said Friday morning that "as of right now surgery is not on the table" for Jayden Daniels (elbow) and that the team "has not discussed" placing him on injured reserve.

Head coach Dan Quinn said earlier in the week that Daniels would miss Week 3 due to the elbow injury he sustained in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, and he could miss more time, but the comments from Peters indicate the Commanders are confident Daniels will be back within four weeks. Marcus Mariota is slated to be the quarterback for Washington until Daniels returns to the field.