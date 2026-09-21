Daniels (elbow) underwent imaging Monday and will consult with multiple experts over the next few days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Daniels undergoing further testing Monday was already a given, so there isn't much clarity coming out of Sunday's game in which Daniels suffered a dislocated left elbow. He remains without a timetable for return, and Marcus Mariota is fully expected to make the start Sunday against the Seahawks. Washington pass catchers Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs both will take slight hits to their fantasy outlooks going from Daniels to Mariota.