Daniels has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to a left elbow injury.

Daniels injured his left elbow while attempting to prevent himself from falling to the ground on the final play of the first half. He was carted off the field with an air cast over his elbow and was quickly ruled out prior to the start of the third quarter. Marcus Mariota has taken over at quarterback in Daniels' absence, with Athan Kaliakmanis (coach's decision) available as the emergency third QB.