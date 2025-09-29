Lane caught two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Falcons.

The rookie had the most productive game in his pro career as a wide receiver Sunday, operating as Washington's No. 3 option with Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Noah Brown (groin) sidelined. Lane has now caught five of his 11 targets for 29 yards while accumulating 177 punt-return yards, including a 90-yard TD, over his first four NFL games. He's likely to remain a depth option ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the Chargers, though his role could continue to expand if McLaurin and Brown remain out.