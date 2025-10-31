default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tunsil (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Tunsil was able to return to the practice field Thursday after opening the week as a non-participant due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 8. The offensive lineman will have one more chance to log a full session before the team squares off with the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

More News