Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tunsil (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Tunsil was able to return to the practice field Thursday after opening the week as a non-participant due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 8. The offensive lineman will have one more chance to log a full session before the team squares off with the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
More News
-
Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: No practice to start week•
-
Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Done for Week 8•
-
Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Back in action•
-
Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Questionable to return to MNF•
-
Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Joining Washington via trade•
-
Texans' Laremy Tunsil: Past ankle injury•