Commanders' Laremy Tunsil: Diagnosed with torn triceps

Tunsil tore his triceps during practice Saturday and is expected to need surgery, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

According to Garafolo, it is likely that Tunsil will miss "at least a significant portion" of the 2026 season. It's a brutal blow for the Commanders' offense, as Tunsil is regarded as one of the league's top left tackles and was signed to a two-year, $60.2 million contract extension in March, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. For as long as Tunsil is sidelined (which is likely to be at least several weeks into the regular season), Andrew Wylie figures to take over the starting role at left tackle.