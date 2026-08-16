Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Diagnosed with sprained MCL

Mariota is expected to miss the rest of the preseason due to a sprained MCL in his knee, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mariota sustained the injury in the first quarter of the Commanders' 20-7 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday. Sam Hartman and undrafted rookie Athan Kaliakmanis are the other two reserve quarterbacks on the training camp roster, so the Commanders could look to acquire another QB via free agency or trade to provide depth behind Jayden Daniels. How Mariota's knee responds to rehab and treatment over the coming weeks will determine whether he'll be available for the Commanders' Week 1 tilt against the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 13.