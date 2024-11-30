Lattimore (hamstring) is doubtful to suit up in Sunday's Week 13 clash against the Titans, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Lattimore was acquired by Washington in a Nov. 5 trade, but he has yet to make this debut with his new team. The veteran cornerback did manage a trio of limited practices this week, so he at least appears to be moving closer to playing. The Commanders are on bye next week, so if Lattimore does indeed sit out against Tennessee, his next chance to play will be Sunday, Dec. 15 in New Orleans.