Brown recorded three receptions on seven targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers.

The entire Commanders' offense suffered from a lack of efficiency in Sunday's loss, and that carried over into Brown's stat line as his longest catch went for just 14 yards while he also hauled in fewer than half of his targets for the first time on the campaign. While it was a down performance, he has seen at least six targets in four of Washington's last five games, which suggests he should have the chance to bounce back in Week 11 against the Eagles.