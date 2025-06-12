Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that Brown (undisclosed) will undergo an MRI, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Quinn did not specify the nature of Brown's issue, but the veteran wideout appeared to go down via a non-contact injury while making a catch on the ground at practice Wednesday. He was able to walk to the sideline under his own strength but then had to be carted into the building. If the MRI reveals a significant injury for Brown, Washington will have to count on one of Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, Michael Gallup (hamstring), K.J. Osborn or Chris Moore to step up as the No. 3 receiver behind Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.