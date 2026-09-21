White rushed seven times for 43 yards and brought in all six targets for 40 yards in the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

The Commanders fell into catch-up mode throughout the second half, a situation tailor-made for White's pass-catching acumen. The veteran offseason addition saw a hefty workload as a result, recording four more catches on four additional targets than he'd seen in Week 1. White is likely to continue in a complementary role behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt for the time being, but the former figures to continue seeing plenty of run anytime the Commanders are trailing.