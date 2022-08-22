McLaurin caught both his targets for 27 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Chiefs.
The Commanders have played QB Carson Wentz for six drives so far this preseason, producing seven points for the team and three catches for 43 yards for McLaurin (on four targets). Wentz and McLaurin start the regular season with a seemingly friendly matchup against Jacksonville.
