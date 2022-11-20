McLaurin caught four passes for 55 yards on seven targets against Houston on Sunday.

McLaurin did well for his own part, especially considering the struggles of quarterback Taylor Heinicke (15 of 27 for 191 yards), but it's still somewhat disappointing for McLaurin's fantasy investors that he wasn't given more opportunity to capitalize against a Houston defense that cover him. McLaurin usually holds the advantage against whoever tries to cover him, so he's a fine bounce-back candidate even if he sees shadow coverage from standout Atlanta corner A.J. Terrell in Week 12.