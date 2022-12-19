McLaurin corralled all six of his targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Giants.

McLaurin didn't post gaudy fantasy totals on Sunday Night Football, but the results were strong given the low target total in comparison to his season average (7.5 targets). The 27-year-old eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving plateau for the third consecutive season, and he needs just 104 more yards to set a new career high. McLaurin will have a shot to accomplish that feat against the 49ers on Saturday. San Francisco boasts one of the league's top total defenses -- due in large part to Nick Bosa and the linebacking unit -- but they do not have a corner on the roster who can match McLaurin in raw talent.