Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McLaurin (quadriceps) practiced fully Thursday.
Both McLaurin and Deebo Samuel had no limitations to kick off Week 8 prep, indicating Washington's top two wide receivers are trending toward returning to action Monday at Kansas City. McLaurin himself has missed the last four games due to a quad injury but was seen cutting hard during individual drills at Thursday's session, per Commanders writer Ben Standig.
More News
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Set to return to practice•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Present for Friday's practice•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Downgrades to non-participant•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Listed as limited•
-
Commanders' Terry McLaurin: Will practice Week 7•