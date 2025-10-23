default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McLaurin (quadriceps) practiced fully Thursday.

Both McLaurin and Deebo Samuel had no limitations to kick off Week 8 prep, indicating Washington's top two wide receivers are trending toward returning to action Monday at Kansas City. McLaurin himself has missed the last four games due to a quad injury but was seen cutting hard during individual drills at Thursday's session, per Commanders writer Ben Standig.

More News