McLaurin (hamstring), who is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, will be a game-time decision, as Jeremy Fowler of ESPN highlighted Friday in a Week 5 injury update on SportsCenter.

McLaurin returned to a limited practice Friday, and he was given a tag of questionable heading into the weekend. The star wideout didn't play last Sunday against Indianapolis in London, but Fowler relays that the Commanders "are hoping to have" him available in Week 5. Stefon Diggs (hamstring) has already been ruled for Sunday, so getting McLaurin back on the field would be a big boost to Washington's passing game, which is slated to be led by Jayden Daniels for the first time since Week 2.