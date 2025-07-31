McLaurin (ankle) has requested a trade from the Commanders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McLaurin didn't attend mandatory minicamp in June and then made a late arrival at training camp due to his search for a contract extension. With seemingly no headway made on that front, he's looking to move on from the only team he's known since being a third-round pick of Washington back in 2019. Considering he's recorded five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, the wide receiver likely will have at least some suitors, despite the fact he's turning 30 in September and assuming the Commanders acquiesce to his request.