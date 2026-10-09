McLaurin (hamstring) was limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

McLaurin was a late addition to Washington's Week 4 injury report due to a hamstring issue and ended up being inactive this past Sunday versus the Colts in London. While he "pushed to play," as head coach Dan Quinn told Tashan Reed of The Washington Post afterward, McLaurin wasn't able to practice in any capacity before his return to drills Friday. At that point, Quinn relayed to Selby that McLaurin "looked good," but the veteran wide receiver's status won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If McLaurin is able to suit up, he likely will operate as the No. 1 WR for QB Jayden Daniels with position mate Stefon Diggs (hamstring) ruled out.