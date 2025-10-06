Coach Dan Quinn said Monday the Commanders are optimistic about McLaurin (quadriceps) having a chance to play in next Monday night's game against the Bears, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin has missed the Commanders' past two games and hasn't even returned to practice yet, but Quinn's optimism suggests the star wideout could be on the practice field at some point this week. With McLaurin and Noah Brown (groin/knee) missing the past two contests, Washington has leaned on Deebo Samuel as the unquestioned WR1 while cycling through Luke McCaffrey, Chris Moore, Jaylin Lane and Tay Martin behind Samuel.