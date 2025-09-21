Harris suffered a fractured fibula in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harris exited the contest in the second quarter with what was originally described to be an ankle issue. The injury is now understood to be something rather significant, and the safety is expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future. In his absence, Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves will likely be relied on at strong safety for Washington.