Cowboys' Cooper Beebe: Officially returning
RotoWire Staff
Beebe is active for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Beebe has been sidelined since Week 3 due to an ankle injury. His return should be a significant lift to the Cowboys' offensive line, as he'll be set to start at center.
