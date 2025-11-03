The Cowboys have activated Beebe (ankle) from the injured reserve list, but he remains questionable for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

The second-year pro was expected to return for the Cowboys' Week 9 matchup against the Cardinals on Monday night, and his activation to the active roster is a step in the right direction. However, Beebe is still listed as questionable, so his return may ultimately come following Dallas' Week 10 bye. If active Monday night, he's likely to operate as the team's top center.