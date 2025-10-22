Cowboys' Cooper Beebe: Set to return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dallas designated Beebe (ankle) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday.
Beebe hasn't been able to participate in football activities since hurting his ankle in Week 2 versus the Giants, but it now looks like he's nearing a return to action as the Cowboys begin Week 8 preparation. His level of activity at practice during the week will be worth keeping an eye on as Sunday's game at Denver approaches.