Schoonmaker (concussion) isn't listed on Dallas' injury report for Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Schoonmaker landed in concussion protocol after leaving practice early Aug. 19, but it appears he's since been medically cleared. The third-year tight end is slated to work behind Jake Ferguson in the pecking order in 2025.

