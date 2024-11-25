Schoonmaker secured three of four targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 34-26 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Schoonmaker finished second in receiving yards on the Cowboys for the afternoon while stepping into the top tight end role for Jake Ferguson (concussion). The second-year Michigan product had already proven worthy of an expanded role in the Week 11 loss to the Texans after Ferguson went down, recording a 6-56 line on 10 targets. While he recorded only half that catch total Sunday, he nearly matched the receiving yards and added his first touchdown of the campaign on a 22-yard scoring grab just past the midway point of the fourth quarter. Schoonmaker could well remain in the same role for the Cowboys' next game, which is a Thanksgiving Day home battle against the Giants on Thursday that Ferguson could be hard-pressed to be ready for.