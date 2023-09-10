Beavers was listed as first on the depth chart at WLB for the Giants in the preseason but has ended up on the team's practice squad, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Micah McFadden will open as the starter for New York at weakside linebacker while Beavers begins the campaign on the practice squad. The latter was a sixth-round draft pick by the Giants in 2022 but missed his entire rookie campaign due to a knee injury. Beavers was said to be impressing during training camp, though that wasn't enough to land him a spot on the initial 53-man roster. He'll look to work his way up and make his NFL debut at some point during the season.